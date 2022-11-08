March 18, 1961 - Oct. 31, 2022

Frank E. Gaddis, 61, of Indiana, formerly of Bloomington, IL. died on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service is planned for Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Park Hill Cemetery.

Frank was born on March 18, 1961, to Earl and Irene Gaddis in Bloomington IL.

He is survived by only daughter, Kristy Drobny, and two grandchildren, all of Florida. His only sister, Janet(Melvin) Kull of Bloomington; a brother, Mike(Linda) Gaddis, of North Carolina; and his beloved dog, Sammy. Four step-sisters and one step-brother.

Frank was a residential painter in Bloomington for many years before moving with his brother, Glenn, to Indiana in 1999, to continue their painting business together.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and step-father, Murrel Casey; seven brothers and three step-brothers.

He will be missed by those that knew and loved him.