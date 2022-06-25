Dec. 19, 1969 - June 3, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Francisco A. "Tony" Echevarria passed Friday, June 3, 2022 after his battle with cancer at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Tony's private burial will be held at a later date at Atlanta Cemetery, Atlanta, Illinois.
Tony was born December 19, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Carlos Echevarria and Connie Carlin-Land.
He survived by his three brothers: Pedro (Daniela) Echevarria, Antonio "Tony" (Yoli) Echevarria, David (Lorena) Echevarria.
He is also survived by his four children: Cassandra "Cassy" Avila, Anthony Echevarria, Carlos Echevarria, James Echevarria; and many grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents: Carlos Echevarria and Connie Carlin-Land; and his brother, Gilbert.