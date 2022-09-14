 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francis L. "Frank" Bundy

Jan. 1, 1972 - Sept. 12, 2022

MORTON — Francis L. "Frank" Bundy, 50, of Morton, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Frank was born on January 1, 1972, in Peoria, IL, to Robert and Francis (Messer) Bundy.

Surviving are his half-brother, Robert (Theresa) Bundy of Morton; two uncles, Jim Messer of Lexington and John (Beverley) Messer of Towanda; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremated remains will be in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, IL.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

