Dec. 25, 1926 - May 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Francis Eugene "Gene" Murray, age 96, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 4:16 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL.

His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Neal Kentch will be officiating. Military rites accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL.

Gene was born December 25, 1926 in Bellflower, IL the son of Adam Royal and Irene Sypult Murray. He married Lois J. Glenn on June 10, 1951 in Bloomington, IL. She passed away October 19, 2018.

Also surviving are three children: Cindy (Richard Davis) Huddleston, Heyworth, IL, Mike (Susie) Murray, Sikeston, MO, Deb (Danny) Gore, Heyworth, IL; six grandchildren: Amanda (Johne) Masonheimer, Radcliff, KY, Venessa (Tony) Scher, Sikeston MO, Adam Gore (Tyler Meserole) Lincoln, IL, Dane (Andrea) Murray, Oregon, IL, Andrea (Brian) Henry, Heyworth, IL, Matt Huddleston, Normal, IL; six great-grandsons: TY, Payton, Buddy, Gage and Jase; also surviving are one brother, Merle Murray; two sisters: Marilyn Cope and Martha Walkington all of Bloomington/Normal.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents.

Gene was a member of First Christian Church, Bloomington, IL. He had worked at the US Postal Service, Bloomington Branch and had also worked at the church.

He served in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

Gene and Lois enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveling with their dance friends. Gene was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis, Bloomington, IL. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

