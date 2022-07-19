June 9, 1939 - July 15, 2022

NORMAL — Francis E. "Frank" Hotz, 83, of Normal, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private celebration of Frank's life will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to the Audubon Society.

He was born June 9, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of Victor and Frances Nadolski Hotz. He married Margaret Schetski on February 3, 1968 and she survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Janice (Jerry) Malak; two grandchildren: Amy and Joshua Malak; a granddog, Scout; a brother, Richard (Joan) Hotz; and two sisters: June Gorski and Judith Rolerat.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Frank was a 1957 graduate of South Division High School in Milwaukee and enjoyed a 32-year career as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a lifelong chess player, and, in his younger years was an avid bowler, competing in many tournaments across the country. Frank enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, golf, riding trains (and collecting model trains) and was occasionally known to gamble, especially playing poker. He had a gift for gab and was known for talking to anyone and everyone.

