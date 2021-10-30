BLOOMINGTON — Francis A. Nolan, 99, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:06 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington, with Father Jeffrey Stirniman, Father Douglas Hennessy, Father Greg Nelson, Father Rogers Byambaasa and Deacon Bob Hermes officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Masks are greatly appreciated and there will not be a luncheon due to Covid-19.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Church, Historic St. Patrick's Church or St. Mary's Church, all in Bloomington.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the funeral via livestream, visit www.hsp-ht.org or www.carmodyflynn.com.

Francis was born May 14, 1922, in rural Odell, the 11th of 12 children to John P. and Frances E. Feehan Nolan. He married Emma K. Hanslow, on November 4, 1950, in Bloomington. They celebrated 64 years, of marriage until she preceded him in death on August 24, 2015.

He is survived by four children; Dolores Biggs, Stephen Nolan and Dennis (Gail) Nolan, all of Bloomington, and Rick (Marcia) Nolan of Noblesville, IN; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Floyd Biggs; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Nolan; a grandson, Chad McKeown; and eleven brothers and sisters.

Francis graduated from Fairbury High School. He was a WWII veteran, serving as Staff Sergeant in the Army Air Corps. He was a tail gunner, and flew 66 missions in B-25 and B-26 bombers, over two years in the Mediterranean Theatre. He was a member of American Legion Post 635, Normal.

Francis retired from State Farm Insurance Co's home office in 1986, as Administrative Services Engineer.

Francis was a loving, religious, hard-working example to whom faith and family meant everything. We were always in his prayers, and life without him will never be the same.