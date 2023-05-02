Sept. 8, 1937 - May 1, 2023

FORREST — Frances K. Toohill, 85, of Forrest, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1 , 2023.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements. In accordance with her wishes the family will be planning a private celebration of life at a later date.

Frances was born September 8, 1937, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Elmer Charles Bowman and Dorothy Mae Redfairn. She married Edward P. Toohill Sr. on June 25, 1960. He survives in Cissna Park.

Frances is survived by her children: Kathryne Houser (Matt Kerber), Piper City, Edward (Lucille) Toohill Jr., Houston, MO, John (Deb) Toohill, Sullivan, Teresa (Mark) Runyon, Fairbury, Sarah (Gene) Wallrich, Cullom, and Steven (Elise) Toohill, Bloomfield, IA. She is also survived by her sister, Dolly Hassebrock of Wisconsin; brother, Hugh Bowman of New Mexico; half-sister, Mary Rose Morehead of Lincoln; and step-brother, Edward (Marilyn) Hickey of Mount Pulaski. Also surviving are Frances' 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, half-sister, and half-brother.

Frances started working as a pharmacy tech. She later worked at the Dairy Queen in Fairbury and then Steidinger Locker in Forrest. She also assisted with the family farm on which she and Edward have lived since 1961. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Altar & Rosary Society, and the Rebeccas, with whom she would help organize the Fairbury Haunted House. Frances was an avid reader and loved working on jigsaw puzzles. She also took great pride in researching and documenting the genealogy of her family. Frances enjoyed the Christmas holiday when she was able to spend time and give gifts to her family.

Memorials may be directed to Dominy Memorial Library or the donor's choice.

