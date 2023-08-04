March 1, 1936 - Aug. 2, 2023

DANVERS — Frances "Fran" R. Hunteman, 87, of Danvers, passed away August 2, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was born March 1, 1936 in Roanoke, IL, to Herman and Emma Pisel and married Velde Hunteman on December 16, 1967.

Fran was a homemaker, who enjoyed the comfort of her family and friends throughout her life. She never knew a stranger and is best remembered for sitting on her porch and waving at passersby.

Surviving are her children: Tammy (Randy) Armstrong, Tina Hunteman; two granddaughters: Brittany (James Senkiw) Armstrong, Jasmine Sims; three great-grandchildren, Brantley, Jaxon, and Kashton Senkiw; siblings: Judy Harroun, Liz Bess; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in passing by her Velde; and parents, Herman and Emma; and siblings: Fred, Jim, Ann, Katherine, and Becky.

Committal service will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Garden Mausoleum, Bloomington. Arrangements have been entrusted with East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

