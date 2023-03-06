Aug. 16, 1930 - March 3, 2023

PONTIAC — Frances E. (Lyons) Russow, age 92, of Pontiac, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery also in Pontiac. Father David Sabel will be officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the time of the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials in Frances' memory may be made to St. Paul Grade School or to the Evenglow Employee's Christmas Fund.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances was born on August 16, 1930, in Pontiac, IL, to Edward and Theresa (McCarthy) Lyons. She married Kenneth A. Russow on June 15, 1954. He preceded her in death on October 23, 1999.

Surviving are her beloved children: Laura (Bob) Young of Evansville, IN, Linda (Randy) Hart of Pontiac, IL, Larry (Mary) Russow of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Alex Young, Kendall (Jordan) Bagley, Kayla Highland, Nic Hart, Megan Hart, Joe (Lauren) Russow, Lisa (Matt) Vargovcik, Tom Russow; great-grandchildren: Emma, Harper, Pierce, and Barrett. She is also survived by her siblings: Kathleen Rathbun, Owen Lyons, Harold "Pink" Lyons; and two sisters-in-law: Dorothy (Russow) Coplin and Kay Lyons.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, and two brothers: Gene Lyons and Louis Lyons.

Frances attended Cornell High School and graduated in 1948. She then went on to graduate from Illinois State University. She taught at Esmen, Woodland, and Cornell Grade Schools. She loved and adored her students.

Frances was a member to the St. Mary's Women's Guild, American Legion Auxiliary of Cornell, and the Livingston County Retired Teachers.

Frances was a prayerful and faith-filled woman. She loved her family above all else. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Frances and her family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Evenglow Lodge for their exceptional care and kindness.

