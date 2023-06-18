May 14, 1933 - June 16, 2023

WELDON — Forrest Kissack, Jr., 90, of Weldon, IL, passed away 9:06 AM, June 16, 2023, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Lane Christian Church with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday at the church. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Lane Christian Church.

Forrest was born May 14, 1933, in Crescent City Twp., Iroquois County, IL, the son of Forrest E. and Christena (Hasbargen) Kissack, Sr. He married Doris Mae Maiden July 14, 1956, in Sheldon, IL. She passed away July 25, 2004.

Survivors include his sons, Rick (Tresa) Kissack, Clinton, IL; Chris Kissack, Weldon, IL; daughter, Valerie (Asten) Rathbun, Addison, IL; one grandchild, Nolan Rathbun; and siblings: Pat (Rudy) Ahrends, Watseka, IL, Ron (Joan) Kissack, Watseka, IL, Gail Yates, Watseka, IL, Pam Chase, Sheldon, IL, Debbie Swigert, Watseka, IL, Scott (Stacy) Kissack, Watseka, IL, and Jerry (Linda) Kissack, Chebanse, IL.

Forrest was preceded in death by his parents.

Forrest was a member of the Lane Christian Church. He worked at Revere Copper and Brass, Clinton, IL, General Cable, Monticello, IL, and VioBin, Monticello, IL. He enjoyed metal detecting, coin collecting, fishing, hunting for arrowheads, and watching Westerns.

