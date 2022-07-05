Feb. 12, 1937 - July 3, 2022

FAIRBURY — Floyd "Freddie" Immke, 85, of Fairbury, passed away on July 3, 2022, at 2:18 a.m. at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

Service will be on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the McDowell Methodist Church in McDowell with Tina Diemer officiating. Burial will follow at Five Mile Cemetery rural Saunemin. Visitation will be on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Freddie was born on February 12, 1937, in Pontiac, to Floyd and Dorothy (Morrison) Immke. He married Barbara Kindelberger on August 18, 1957, in Saunemin United Methodist Church. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his children: Connie (Jim) Rebholz of Odell, Rick (Pam) Immke of Pontiac and Debbie Bull of Bloomington; grandchildren: Mindy (Javier Vargas) Rebholz, Craig Rebholz, Corey (Ashley) Immke, Tiffany (Jake) Honrud, Cody (Carly) Immke, Jessica (Ryan Long) Bull; great-grandchildren: Evelynn, Charlotte Immke, Lexy Vargas, Carter Immke, Andrew Long; one sister, Cheryl (John) O'Donnell of Fairbury; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws, Freddie and Mabel Kindelberger; and son-in-law, Ronnie Bull.

Freddie graduated from Saunemin High School in 1954, and then attended Art Feller Auctioneer School in Kankakee in 1963. He received his real estate license from Illinois State University in 1981.

Freddie was owner and operator of Immke Auction and farmed in the Fairbury area for his entire life.

He was a member of Illinois Auctioneers Association, Vice President of the State Auctioneers from 1991-1992, and President of the Illinois Auctioneers Association from 1993-1995. He was inducted into the Illinois Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 1998. Freddie played the organ at the Emmanuel UMC the church where he grew up until its closing. He was also a member of the McDowell Methodist Church where he also played the organ, retiring in 2019, after 65 years. He coached little league until the 2nd generation came along and then he passed that onto his son, Rick.

Family suggests memorials be made to McDowell Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Freddie enjoyed attending the many activities of his children and grandchildren. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan, and spent many years in Arizona during fall league and spring training. He also enjoyed attending Chicago Cubs conventions and traveling with the team on several cruises and any other trips the team would take. Freddie was a fan of Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, and Bill Gaither, attending many concerts and retreats with them over the years.

