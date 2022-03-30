Nov. 19, 1928 - March 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Florence M. Schopp, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington, with Father Dustin Schultz and Monsignor Jerry Ward officiating. Mass will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Chenoa. Memorial contributions may be left to the Community Cancer Center in Normal or to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Downs.

Florence was born on November 19, 1928, in Roseville, MI, a daughter to Russell and Winifred (Wager) Winkler. She married Alvyn J. Schopp on February 7, 1948, in Roseville, MI. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2010.

Surviving are her children, Kathryn (Ron) McBroom of Genoa, Camilla Winterland of Girard, Connie (Gary) Koerner of LeRoy, Alvyn (Joanne) Schopp of Highlands Ranch, CO, Russell (Jana) Schopp of Bloomington, and Bob (Julie) Schopp of LeRoy; son-in-law, Ron Mays of Springfield; twenty-five grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Coleen Mays; son-in-law, Roger Winterland; two sisters, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Florence was a bookkeeper at Marlow's Appliances in Chenoa until retiring. She was most recently a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Downs.

Online condolences and memories of Florence may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.