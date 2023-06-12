March 9, 1925 - June 7, 2023

CHATSWORTH — Florence Louise (Endres) Davis, 98, of Chatsworth, IL, died at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.

A Catholic Mass service is planned at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 406 N. 5th St., Chatsworth, IL. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Florence was born March 9, 1925, in rural Chatsworth, the daughter of Charles Vincent and Mary Cordelia Endres. She married Raymond Merle Davis in Chatsworth on March 1, 1947. He preceded her in death June 16, 1990.

Surviving are her grandchildren: Matthew (Sarah) Crane, IL, Suzanne (Robert) Williams, FL, Richard Michael Davis, IL.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband of 43 years; and both of her children: Phyllis Ann (Davis) Daniel and Richard Merle Davis. Florence was the last survivor of her seven siblings: four brothers: Albert Sr., Vincent, Charles, and Ambrose Endres; three sisters: Mary Hays, Agnes Mangan, and Loretta Bode.

A 1943 graduate of Chatsworth High School, she helped her father farm using horses in Germanville Township, Chatsworth. When Florence was married, she was a homemaker with two children and ironed on the side. She later worked at Nichols Homeshield Screen Factory in Chatsworth for many years, retiring in 1990.

Florence loved playing Solitaire and Euchre. She often drove to neighboring towns to play Euchre with friends on a weekly basis. She also enjoyed the company of her cats.

Florence was a very active member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and she became a sacristan for Father Robards. She was a member of the Alter and Rosary Society.

Memorials or Mass requests may be made to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth, IL.

