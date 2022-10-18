May 19, 1933 - Oct. 16, 2022

EL PASO — Florence E. Armstrong, 89, of El Paso, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Heritage Healthcare in El Paso.

Florence was born on May 19, 1933 in Bloomington, IL, to Nolan and Mildred Kirby Epps. She married William L. "Bill" Armstrong on December 29, 1951 in El Paso. He died on October 20, 2001.

Surviving family includes daughter, Ellen (Mark) Benedict of El Paso; sons: Steven Armstrong of El Paso and Tom (Ann) Armstrong of Champaign; sister, Donna Stadler of Houston, TX; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Cathie Armstrong; and sister, Helen Loveberry.

Florence worked for many years at Pfister Hybrid in the Research Department. She enjoyed her time in the office and the field. She loved her children and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed walking her dog, Molly.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the El Paso Fire Protection District or the El Paso Emergency Squad. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.