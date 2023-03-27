Oct. 20, 1952 - March 16, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Florence Barbic, 70, passed on March 16, 2023, surrounded by family at her residence, Bloomington, IL.

Florence was born October 20, 1952, in Columbus, OH, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Null) Reinbolt. She married Daniel Barbic August 9, 1975, in Normal, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Barbic, Bloomingon, IL; children: Kevin (Tiffany) Barbic, Bloomington, IL, Douglas (April) Barbic, Bloomington, IL, Krysta (Monica) Barbic, Austin, TX; grandchildren: Audrey Barbic, Luca Barbic; sisters: Kathleen (Keith) Ellison, Houston, TX, Judy (Pat) O'Rourke, Bloomington, IL, Mary Arbuckle, Bloomington, IL; father: James Reinbolt.

Florence was a loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. When not spending time with her family, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading books, and being with her dog Cooper. She worked at State Farm for 32 years.

She was kindhearted and selfless. Not only did she help others while she was physically with us, she will continue to help others through her donation to Science Care, which helps future generations through improved scientific research and education.

Florence asks, for us to smile and remember the memories we have with her. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.