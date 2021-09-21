FAIRBURY — Florence A. Rinkenberger, 90, of Fairbury, passed away at 1:20 p.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Brenton Cemetery, Piper City with Pastor Lynette Barnett officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

Memorials may be directed to United Methodist Church, Forrest or the Forrest American Legion. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Florence was born October 10, 1930 in Forrest, a daughter of Jacob and Martha Bachtold Bender. She married Roy Schwarzwalder in 1950. He preceded her in death in July 1978. She then married Donald E. Rinkenberger on December 1, 1979 in Forrest. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2021.

Survivors include her step-children: Kim (Larry) Baggerly of Springfield, Dawn (Paul) Stork of Chatsworth and David Rinkenberger of Forrest; step-grandchildren: Megan Wymore, Elijah (Ashley) Stork, Jared (Jenna) Stork, Isaiah (Brooke) Stork, Tamra (Thadd) Zimmerman and Josh Rinkenberger and eighteen step-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; three sisters and two step-grandsons: Benjamin and Lucas Stork.

Florence was a member of the United Methodist Church, Forrest and the Forrest American Legion Auxiliary. She worked for Illinois Bell for 15 years.

