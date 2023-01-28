Dec. 25, 1943 - Jan. 12, 2023

GLENDALE, Arizona — Flora Ellen Sennewald, 79, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ, after a brief illness.

Our beloved wife, sister, mother, Grammy, aunt and treasured friend was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1943, in Heyworth, IL, the daughter of Wayne and Martha (Berry) Powell. Flora married her high school sweetheart, Paul Sennewald, in Bloomington, IL, February 9, 1963. Flora and Paul had an amazing life together for 57 years, living in Bloomington, California and Arizona, before Paul's passing in 2020. Flora was welcomed into the arms of her beloved husband with amazing grace, and her family by her side.

Flora was our guiding light, our rock, our constant supporter and a woman of herculean strength who worked hard and sacrificed for her family to give us all a beautiful life. She was a generous and legendary friend and host, always going above and beyond to entertain family and friends to the end.

In the words of her loving husband, Flora was "One of a Kind. No other person works so hard as you, yet keeps so close to loved ones and gives so much happiness to our family."

Flora worked as an extraordinarily talented and admired floral designer for most of her life. She managed one of the South Bay's premiere florists, Bob Gilmore's "Flowers 'n Things" in Saratoga, CA, for over 20 years and became a co-owner in 1996. Before moving to California, she worked for "Flowers, Plants and Things" and other florists in Bloomington/Normal, IL.

Flora is survived by her children: Chris (Joe) Slaughter, Scottsdale, AZ, Sheri (Tim) Murphy, Grover Beach, CA, and David Sennewald, St. Paul, MN; five granddaughters: Kate and Anna Slaughter, Taylor and Ashley Murphy, and Metta Sennewald; sister, Carlynne (Gordon) Carlson; nephew, Steve (Danita) Carlson; niece Dr. Pamela (Dave) Lindsay; and grand-nephews and niece: Trent and Todd Carlson, and Valerie and Matt Lindsay.

A Celebration of Life for Flora will take place June 17, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.

Music was a huge part of the Sennewalds' lives and donations in their memory can be made to the Sound of Illinois Barbershop Chorus where Paul was a longtime baritone and past chapter president (https://givebutter.com/sound-of-illinois-chorus or The Sound of Illinois c/o Jim Waldorf, 1603 E. Washington, Bloomington, IL, 61701).