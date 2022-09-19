May 29, 1963 - Sept. 15, 2022

HUDSON - Finn Reidar Amble, 59, of Hudson, IL passed away peacefully at 4:45 AM on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.

Finn was born May 29, 1963, in San Diego, CA to Kjell and Ragnhild Amble. His father preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother; three children: Eva Walker (Thomas), Kellen Amble, and Christian Amble; one grandson Micah Walker, and two brothers: Peer Amble (Julie), and Tor Amble (Jennifer).

He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, attended medical school at Baylor College of Medicine, and completed his residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He was a beloved member of the medical community through his 25 years as an Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) Physician and Surgeon in Bloomington, IL.

Finn was a Master Naturalist, Elder at Second Presbyterian Church, and member of the ParkLands Foundation Board of Directors and American Board of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. He loved playing with his two doodles, Shiloh, and Bella, being outside in nature, and above all, spending time with his kids and other family members.

He was a positive force affecting the lives of everyone around him. He spent his life mentoring and helping others - family, friends, neighbors, strangers, students, church youth, volunteers, coworkers, employees, and patients. His infectious laugh, intentional friendship, and dedication to his community will be missed by many.

There will be a funeral service for Finn on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. Reverend Josh Erickson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 PM at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ParkLands Foundation at www.parklandsfoundation.org or The Net Fort Worth at www.thenetfw.com.

