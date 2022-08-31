July 1, 1924 - Aug. 29, 2022

PONTIAC — Ferne M. Voss, 98, of Pontiac, formerly of Cullom, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at 9:20 p.m. at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

There will be no service or visitation honoring her request of immediate internment at Chatsworth Cemetery in Chatsworth, IL.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Homes, Chatsworth, is in charge of arrangements.

Ferne was born July 1, 1924, in Charlotte, IL, to John and Mae (Sterrenberg) Harms. She married Kenneth McKinley in 1947. He died in July 1952. In 1955, she married Lloyd Voss. They lived and farmed near Cullom all their married lives. He died July 2004. She was a member of Chatsworth Methodist Church in Chatsworth, IL.

Ferne is survived by her sister, Lois Harms of Peoria, IL; daughter, Jean Mattson; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Rodney.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

