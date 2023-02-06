Nov. 25, 1921 - Feb. 4, 2023

EL PASO — Ferne E. Kilpatrick, 101, of El Paso, passed away on Saturday February 4, 2023, at Heritage Health Care in El Paso.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso. Visitation will be on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Avenue of Flags c/o City of El Paso, 125 W. Front Street, El Paso, IL 61738. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is in charge of arrangements.

Ferne was born in Hudson, IL on November 25, 1921, a daughter to Lester R. and Iris (Meyers) Bigger. She married Raymond E. Kilpatrick in St. Louis on May 17, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Surviving are her daughters: Mary Ellen Kilpatrick, El Paso, Donna Kilpatrick; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Patty (Harold) McKinney, Normal; brother-in-law, Gene Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Ferne graduated from Normal Community High School in 1939. She was a member of the former First United Church of Gridley where she sang in the choir. She was a Bookkeeper and worked in the El Paso school system, retiring in 1983. She was also a member of the Avenue of Flags since 1963. She loved crafts and working outside, and she made many afghans for children over the years.

