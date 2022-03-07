FISHER — Fern Ida (Grieser Massanari) Ulrich passed peacefully from this life on March 5, 2022 at the end of a rich and generous life of service to others.

Fern was born December 22, 1925 to Simon and Lovina (Egli) Grieser. She was married to Russell Harvey Massanari for 49 years until his death. Subsequently she was married to Elton E. Ulrich for 14 years.

She was proceeded in death by both Russell and Elton, as well as her parents and siblings Warren, Kathryn Mae Bachman, Wayne, her infant twin Vern, June Junker, Ruth Oyer, and Shirley Schertz and a granddaughter and a great-grandson. She is survived by one brother, Daniel Grieser and his wife Norma of Sebring, FL; her children: David (Nancy) of Green Valley, AZ, Annette (Mike) Sommer of Foosland, IL, Liz (Mike) Ingold of New Holland, PA, and Dennis (Loi Tai Chiu) of San Jose, CA; and by nine grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren; she is also survived by her step-children: Cheryl (George) Ryniak of Palos Heights, IL, Joyce (Jim) Klokkenga of Emden, IL, Diane (Harley) Geiser of Secor, IL, Doug (Jenell) Ulrich of Tucson, AZ; eleven step-grandchildren; and fourteen step-great-grandchildren.

Fern and Russell met at Mennonite Central Committee in Akron, PA and continued to actively work with many local, state and national Mennonite organizations over their years together. Fern was specifically active in local, state and national Mennonite women's organizations. She and Russ shared an interest in international relations, hosting international trainees in their home as well as American Field Service (AFS) Students. They also served as AFS regional representatives.

Fern enjoyed quilting, reading, puzzling, word games, traveling and especially visits with family and grandchildren. Her loving generous spirit will live on in those she touched.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at East Bend Mennonite Church in rural Fisher. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at East Bend Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, East Bend Mennonite Church or a charity of your choice.

Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.