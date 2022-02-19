MINONK — Fern Elaine Schlueter, 77, of Minonk, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minonk.

She was born on December 15, 1944, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Frederick and Alice Kettwich Uphoff. She married Jerry Lee Schlueter on August 28, 1965, in Minonk. He survives.

Survivors also include one daughter, Michelle (Kevin) Charlier of Minonk; one son, Brian Schlueter of Dunlap; two brothers: Frederick (Phyllis) Uphoff of Pontiac, John (Barbara) Uphoff of Minonk; five grandchildren: Antoine (Katelyn) Charlier, Kirk Charlier, Zachary (Marissa) Charlier, Isobel Schlueter, Izik Schlueter; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother and sister-in-law, Franklin (Nancy) Uphoff.

Fern worked for Dr. S B Naik and Fieldcrest Dental in Minonk as office manager for 32-years. She was a member of Minonk Baptist Church where she was active in the church. She cherished being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Her wonderful smile was always there for everyone to see. She also loved working with flowers and baking.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Pastor Richard Reed will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 12:00 noon before the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to her family or the Minonk Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family athttps: www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.