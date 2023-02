BLOOMINGTON — Fay Haas, 75, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:53 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.

A private service will be at East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John A. "Jack" Haas.

Fay was an administrator at Heritage Health in Bloomington and retired from State Farm.

