BLOOMINGTON — F. Eileen Veatch, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at The Loft, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment will be in the mausoleum of Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure or to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

She was born April 22, 1932, in Emden, a daughter of Amos and Frances Kaisber Eichelberger. She married H. Norris Veatch on July 11, 1970, in Emden and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2001.

Surviving are a son, Steven Davis; a daughter, Susan (Vince) Elizarraras; four grandchildren: Zach (Joni) Oleson, Caleb (Melissa) Davis and Hailey and Bryce Elizarraras; two great-grandchildren: Tyme and Sage Davis; a brother, Darrell (Becky) Eichelberger; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa (Paul) Oleson; a grandson, Braxton Elizarraras; and a brother, Wayne Eichelberger.

Eileen had a long career in the accounting department of GTE prior to her retirement. A talented musician, Eileen was a longtime pianist and organist for the Bloomington Consistory and always enjoyed providing music for others. She was a sports fan and especially loved cheering on the Cubs and the Peoria Rivermen.

