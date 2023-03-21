Jan. 31, 1958 - March 16, 2023

SECOR — Everett D. Locke, 65, of Secor, peacefully lost his long battle with cancer at 11:52 a.m. on March 16, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Rev. Brandon Current will officiate. A private family gravesite ceremony will be in Hinthorn Cemetery, rural Hudson. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Everett was born January 31, 1958, in Bloomington, to Clifford D. Locke and Betty J. Kearfott.

Survivors include a son: James E. (Emma) Locke, of Bloomington; a sister, Betty J. (Doug) Miller, of Roanoke; and one granddaughter, Hannah. He was the beloved uncle of Tammi M. Evans, of Sunnyland; Amber M. (Jeff) Locke, of Minonk; Katie M. (Burly) Stutzman of Roanoke; Meredith A. (Aaron) Bogner, of Luray, VA; Bethany L. Miller, of Toluca; and Laurel L. (Grant) Miller, of Mt. Zion. He is also survived by three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Everett was a member of the Hudson Christian Church and was employed by Whitacre's Furniture in Hudson for over 20 years. He will be remembered as a collector of arrowheads, random knowledge, and a smart comment for every situation.

He was a wonderful brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him up until the end.

Memorials can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jhnp5.

