Evelyn K. Wantland

URBANA — Evelyn Wantland, 104, died February 4, 2022 in Urbana, IL.

She was born in Suffolk, VA, the eldest child of Marion Kelly Kendrick and Mary Douglas (Causey) Kendrick.

She married John Rankin Kinney in 1939. She married Wayne Ward Wantland in 1964 in Oxford, MS. He preceded her in death in 1970. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elizabeth Woolford of Aylett, VA, and her brother James C. Kendrick of Norfolk, VA.

She is survived by her daughter Lois Kinney Dimmitt (Lawrence) of Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Cynthia Dimmitt (Charles Templin) of Chicago and Michael Dimmitt of Brooklyn, NY; and nieces: Mary Stanley and Jane Wortham both of Richmond, VA, and several nephews.

Evelyn attended Hollins College, University of Chicago and University of Illinois, Urbana, where she earned a PhD in Mathematics. Evelyn taught mathematics at Ferrum Jr. College, Kansas State University, University of Mississippi and Illinois Wesleyan University.

Evelyn enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge and scrabble and taking long walks in Meadowbrook Park in Urbana. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Urbana.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clark Lindsey Village and Meeting Your Needs for their loving kindness and care provided to Evelyn.

Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana are handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.