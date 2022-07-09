Feb. 11, 1931 - July 8, 2022

TOWANDA — Evelyn J. Zorn, 91, of Towanda, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home. She passed away into the loving arms of our Lord, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 AM Thursday July 14, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Kathy King-Nobles will officiate. There will be a visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be at 2:30 PM Thursday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Towanda Fire and Rescue Department or Towanda, IL, Route 66 Parkway.

Evelyn was born February 11, 1931, in Forrest, IL, to Paul and Martha Waibel Honegger. She married Richard Zorn June 11, 1950. He preceded her in death October 24, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Viola Bachtold, Eileen Getz, Mildred Zimmerman, and two brothers Gary Honegger and Wayne Honegger.

Evelyn is survived by her three children: Mary (Richard) Sleevar of Bloomington, Joe (Sue) Zorn of Scottsdale, Arizona, Lu (Chuck) Rippy of Mahomet; one sister, Nancy (Lloyd) Bachtold of Fairbury; seven grandchildren: Tim (Michelle) Sleevar, Erik (Lisa) Sleevar, Karen (Thadd) Roesch, Wade (Amy) Rippy, Leah (Ben) Davis, Laura Zorn, Alex Zorn; and seven great-grandchildren: Jon Zorn, Savannah Sleevar, Nick Sleevar, Presley Sleevar, Sloane Davis, Beau Davis, and Callen Rippy.

Evelyn and her husband Dick worked together in his trucking business for more than sixty years. She continued to own and operate R-EZ Storage in Towanda after his death. Evelyn was office manager for both businesses She was a kind, loving and caring person She had a wonderful sense of humor and smile. She dedicated her life to serving our Lord and those around her. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family.

Thank you to the caregivers that helped her family make her life more comfortable.

