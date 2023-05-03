Aug. 3, 1919 - May 2, 2023

LEXINGTON — Evelyn Dwyer, 103, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Martin Health Center in Bloomington

She was born August 3, 1919, to Carl and Mary (Dunn) Yeagle in Dry Grove, IL. She married Edward Dwyer on September 10, 1949. They preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, four brothers and one younger sister.

Surviving are her nine children: William Dwyer, Gerald (Pam) Dwyer, Martin Dwyer, Virginia McPherson, Deanna Lindenbaum, Marjorie (Brad) McCollum, Patrick (Erin) Dwyer, Dennis Dwyer and Teresa (Jeff) Warren; 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn worked as a homemaker and farmer. She enjoyed gardening, painting, ceramics, playing cards and games with family. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Her visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated by Father William Keebler. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Merna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Lexington, IL.

For more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.