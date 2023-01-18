June 9, 1924 - Jan. 11, 2023

COOKSVILLE — Evan H. Wissmiller, 98, of Cooksville, passed away at 11:59 p.m., January 11, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Wendell Wardell will be officiating.

Burial will be held in Blue Mound Cemetery, Cooksville. A funeral luncheon will be held at the Heyworth Christian Church immediately following the graveside service. Visitation will held one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Blue Mound Cemetery, Cooksville; or Cooksville Christian Church.

Evan was born June 9, 1924, in Cooksville, the son of George Edward and Zodie (Walton) Wissmiller. He married Marilyn Campbell on September 6, 1947. She died July 3, 1995.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.

Evan farmed with his brother in the Cooksville area for 40 years. He was a member of the Cooksville Union Church and was a board member of the Peoples State Bank of Colfax. Evan loved to travel and enjoyed camping with the Allegro Camping Club.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.