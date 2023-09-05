Sept. 5, 1935 - Sept. 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Eva Marie Keller, 87 of Bloomington, IL, formerly Minonk and El Paso, IL, passed away at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

She was born September 5, 1935, in Eureka, IL, to Martin H. and Loretta M. (Blumenshine) Stromberger. She married Ira C. Keller in 1954. He died in 2005.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Marty Stromberger and Jack Stromberger; one sister, Patricia Eckhoff; two sisters-in-law: Linda Flores and Peggy Hubbs; and three brothers-in-law: Marvin Eckhoff, Leon Keller and Richard (Joe) Keller.

Surviving is one daughter, Joyce (David) Hightower of Bloomington; one son, Wes (Pam) Keller of El Paso; two sisters-in-law: Joyce Stromberger of Lisle, IL, and Judy Stromberger of Washington, IL; one brother-in-law, Sonny Stevenson of Manteno, IL; two grandchildren: Drew (Katelyn) Keller of Lexington, IL, and Brynn Neisler of El Paso; and two great-grandchildren: Kendyl and Harper.

Eva worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Sauder & Ripple and for D&W Pontiac Buick in Minonk, IL. She later worked as a secretary for Fieldcrest South Grade School for 14 years until retiring in 2003.

Eva was an avid Cubs, Bears and Fighting Illini fan. Her greatest love was her family and she enjoyed hosting the entire family for the 4th of July in Minonk for many years. Family was always first in her heart. She was very soft-hearted towards children and would often provide shoes for children who needed them. She also loved her grand-dogs very much: Sam, Chuck, Buddy, Sadie, Grace, Ellie, Abby and Millie.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Wishbone K-9 Rescue.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome. com.