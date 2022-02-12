BLOOMINGTON — Eunice Marie Dale, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Westminster Village, Bloomington.

She was born January 7, 1935 in Waverly, daughter of Edward and Edna Doehring Ladage. She married Jack E. Dale on August 12, 1956, in Springfield, he preceded her in death on February 16, 2021. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Watt; one grandson, Jacob Watt; one brother and three sisters.

Surviving are three children: Jack Dale, Jr. of Santee, CA, Jeanine (Dave) Tucek of Fishers, IN, and Judy (John) Jackson of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Greg Watt of Lexington.

Eunice worked full-time outside the home, but her greatest accomplishment was being a homemaker because she raised "Four wonderful children!"

She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, Jack and liked to play Bridge and was a member of numerous Bridge clubs in town. Eunice was also a former member of Toast Masters.

Eunice will be fondly remembered by her family for always being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.