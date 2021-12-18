BLOOMINGTON — Eugene "Gene" I. Umstattd Jr., age 72, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:05 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Monday, Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. December 20, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard at the memorial home.

The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow his memorial service at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Gene was born December 13, 1948, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Eugene I. and Patricia Phillips Umstattd Sr. He married Rhonda Wellenreiter on November 23, 1983, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Surviving is his daughter, Amanda Umstattd, who lives with her mother, Rhonda; two sisters: Penny (Tom) Wilson, Sherrill Dunahee; three brothers: Jody (Jolene) Boyer, William (Sherry) Boyer, James Boyer; sister-in-law, Gloria Umstattd; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to nephew, Steven (Angie) Umstattd and friend Vicky Ferrell for the help given to Gene the past few years.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Stephen Umstattd.

Gene attended Holy Trinity School, Trinity High School, Chastain Institute of Engineering Technicians, and Illinois State University. He served in the US Army at Ft. Lewis Washington, 6th Army during the Vietnam War. Gene was a mechanical engineer. He held a variety of positions at Parker Hannifin, Motorola, Fuel Systems Textron, and Dukane Global Headquarters.

He was well known for his talent with the game of 9 ball and finally won a trophy later in life. This ability also helped to pay for his education. He was a semi-pro bass fisherman and traveled the Midwest to various tournaments. He spent many hours riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and enjoyed traveling to Sturgis a couple of times.

Gene was a resident of Lake in the Hills for over 30 years. He caught Bertha the bass of Woods Creek Lake over 50 times and always sent her home.

The family suggests memorials be made to his daughter for her care, Amanda Umstattd in c/o Rhonda Umstattd 65 Oak Park Road, Bloomington, IL 61701. These funds will be deposited into a special account to supplement her needs.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.