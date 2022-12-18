Oct. 5, 1934 - Dec. 14, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Eugene Arthur Knuth, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born October 5, 1934, to John C. and Lillian B (Piefer) Knuth in Bloomington. He married Margaret Fitzgerald on January 5, 1958, she passed away on December 28, 2021.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Carl Knuth; two brothers: John (Shirley) Knuth and Charles Knuth; and one brother-in-law, David Deerwester.
Surviving are four children: Rick (Christine) Knuth, Mike (Lisa) Knuth, Kathy (Richard) Heck, and Karen Knuth; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Deerwester; three nieces: Shannon Patterson, Leigh (Terry) Felesena and Debi Kingdom; one nephew, David Knuth.
Eugene was a American Motorcycle Association Member and was a two time Illinois State Champion at flat track racing. He was the best great-grandpa mechanic to Collins, Quincy and Ellis
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and a United States Army Veteran.
His burial of ashes will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.
For more information, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
