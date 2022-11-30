Ethel Marie Gentes

March 21,1933 - Nov. 29, 2022

LEXINGTON — Ethel Marie Rasmus Isaacson Gentes, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:15 a.m. at her home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, with Rev. Garry Gromley officiating. Cremation rites will follow and inurnment will be in Summit Cemetery, Clarinda, IA, at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.

Born March 21,1933, at home in Chenoa, IL, to Elsa (McKinney) Rasmus and Walter Rasmus, she was the third of fourteen children.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob of 14 years; her children: Curtis (Wanda) Isaacson of Clarinda, IA, Deanne Isaacson of Lincoln, NE, Jolinda Gowing of Clarinda, IA, Kris (Julie) Isaacson of Plainfield, IL, and Eric (Lana) Isaacson of Shelbyville, KY; stepdaughter, Julie Branan (and family) Bloomington, IL; and stepson, Mike Gentes (and family) Grand Island, NE. Also surviving are sisters: Hazel Isaacson of Mesa, AZ, Bessie (Chuck) Ritter of Alamogordo, NM, Margaret (Gene) Ketchmark of Overland Park, KS, Janet (Bill) Harrison of Creve Coeur, IL, Doris (Chris) Sawin of Westport, WA; and brother, Jack Rasmus of Chenoa, IL. Beloved grandchildren: Dan (Amy) Isaacson, Angie (Trent) Dow, Doug (Kim) Downing, Jordan (Krystal) Gowing, Emily (Brad) Lawson, Anna and Zack Isaacson, Bria, Kyra, and Joel Isaacson. Great-grandchildren: Noah, Eliana, Zia, and Luke Isaacson, Sant and Breck Dow, Gabby, Cheyenne, and Christin Downing, Silas, Mara, and Ezra Gowing, Amari, Julissa, and Elijah Lawson.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter and Elsa Rasmus; first husband, Darrel (DD) Isaacson; son-in-law, Kevin Gowing; infant brother, David; brothers: Carl (Helen), Phillip (Berniece), and Donnie Rasmus; sisters: Corriene (Lyle) McCollum, Evelyn (Bill) Ribordy of Pontiac, IL, and Juanita Walter.

Ethel grew up in Chenoa, IL, with her 12 siblings and many foster siblings. She graduated from Chenoa High School and received a scholarship to attend nursing school at Kings County Hospital in New York City, where she met Darrel Isaacson who was in the army, stationed at Fort Tilden in New York City at the time. They married December 3, 1954, and returned shortly after to live in Southwest Iowa. Ethel was a devoted farmwife and busy and loving mother. She was active in the Page County Farm Bureau, Christian Women's Club and the Yorktown and Shenandoah United Methodist Churches. Darrel and Ethel taught high school Sunday school for several years, enjoyed a trip to the Holy Land in 1979, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2004.

After Darrel passed away Ethel reconnected with high school classmate Bob Gentes from Lexington, IL, and they married on October 30, 2008. They enjoyed each other's love, company, and support for over 14 years.

Ethel's laughter was contagious and her outlook on life proved her genuine faith in Jesus Christ as her hope and Savior. She served Christ in her home and in the church for many years. During her lifetime and especially in her last few months of earthly life she shared her faith and hope in Jesus with her many visitors.

While no one welcomes death; she did not fear it, knowing she'd be united with her Savior and reunited with the many loved ones who went before her.

Memorials to Lexington Methodist Church Youth Mission Trips, Lexington United Methodist Building Fund, Shenandoah Methodist Church, and Carle Hospice.