She was known for her love for her children and grandchildren and for singing. Her passion as a mother, singer and a wife branded through generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. This recognition of Ethel's achievements and accomplishments extends beyond what can be defined on paper. With the extension of love towards Ethel, we can truly understand the depth of how she has touched lives that have crossed her path. God has received a tremendous example of his discipleship when Ethel breathed her last breath. We await the day when a great reunion will take place in heaven with Ethel and loved ones before. We are lonesome for the greatest homecoming of all time. Meanwhile we don't have to cry for long because with Jesus Christ as our savior, he will be our famed hero and strength in days forward until his glorious return.