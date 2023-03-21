Jan. 22, 1936 - March 14, 2023
EUREKA — Ethel M. Taylor, 87, of Eureka, IL, formerly of Normal, IL, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Ethel was born on January 22, 1936, in Cromwell, KY, to Hubert and Essie Phelps Herald. She married Garman Taylor on September 4, 1954, in Paxton, IL. He died August 1, 2003.
Surviving family includes her children: Kay (Bill) Douglas of Virginia Beach, VA, Wilma (Michael) Sutton of Providence, NC, Willis Taylor of Virginia Beach, VA, Phyllis (Keith) Rushing of Goodfield, IL, Jo (Ed) Chastain of Farmville VA, Barbara Bradbury of Downs, IL; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers and one sister.
Ethel worked as a school cook at several schools in Bloomington. She was a member of First Pentecostal Church Bloomington.
She was known for her love for her children and grandchildren and for singing. Her passion as a mother, singer and a wife branded through generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. This recognition of Ethel's achievements and accomplishments extends beyond what can be defined on paper. With the extension of love towards Ethel, we can truly understand the depth of how she has touched lives that have crossed her path. God has received a tremendous example of his discipleship when Ethel breathed her last breath. We await the day when a great reunion will take place in heaven with Ethel and loved ones before. We are lonesome for the greatest homecoming of all time. Meanwhile we don't have to cry for long because with Jesus Christ as our savior, he will be our famed hero and strength in days forward until his glorious return.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris is assisting the family with arrangements. Family is planning a Celebration of Life Memorial on April 28, 2023, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church 2810 Tractor Lane Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phyllis Rushing 426 E Robinson St., Goodfield, IL, 61742.
