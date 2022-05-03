 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Esther P. Goodson

June 30, 1933 - May 1, 2022

EUREKA — Esther P. Goodson, 88, of Eureka, passed away at 9:42 p.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

She was born June 30, 1933, in Greenville, IL, to Forrest and Adah (Siebert) McCullah. She married John Goodson, Sr. on November 27, 1952, in Greenville, IL. He died on April 3, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Eleanore and DeEtta; and three brothers: Carl, George and her twin brother, Lester.

Surviving are two sons: Roger Goodson of Eureka, John (Dena) Goodson of Secor; three daughters: Linda Goodson of Eureka, Beverly (Dan) Atherton of Eureka, Carol Musselman of Eureka; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at Smith Grove Cemetery in Greenville, IL, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.

