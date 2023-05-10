July 20, 1933 - May 8, 2023

FAIRBURY — Esther Leona Gerber, 89, Fairbury, died at 4:52 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mrs. Gerber was born July 20, 1933, in rural Forrest, IL, the daughter of Ludwig and Persida Honegger Metz. She married Earl Eugene Gerber on September 23, 1951, in Forrest. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2019.

Survivors include their children: Wayne (Carolyn) Gerber, Fairbury, Kathy (Jerry) Leman, Secor, Alan (Marcia) Gerber, Forrest, Sandra (Jim) Schneider and Trish (Martin) Steidinger, both of Fairbury. One sister, Ruth Metz, Fairbury; two brothers: Ben (Miriam) Metz, Francesville, IN, Arthur (Betty) Metz, Salem, Oregon; thirty grandchildren and ninety-three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by siblings: Christian, Emil, William, David, Elizabeth Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.

Esther was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest. Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday also at the church. Burial will be in the North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest. The family suggests memorials be given to Serenity Villa at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Serenity Villa and OSF Hospice for their wonderful loving care.

