Jan. 6, 2020 - July 13, 2023

MORTON — Essence Lee Toft, 3, of Morton, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, surrounded by family at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Essence was born on January 6, 2020, in Bloomington, IL, to Alyssa M. Berry and Tyler J. Toft.

She was the granddaughter of the late Steve and late Jamie Berry and Michael and Paula Toft; niece of Trevor, Tyler, Ryan, Rachel, Aaron, Bev, Jessica, Mikey, Jacob, Nicole and Haley. She was a cousin and friend of many.

Essence was a vibrant, beautiful, and kind child. She liked pink as her favorite color. She liked doing "Dress-up." She had various Disney Princess dresses that were her favorites. She was a very curious child who loved drawing and coloring, and she loved to sing.

Visitation and sharing time for friends and family will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Cremation will be accorded.

Memorial donations can be directed to a charity of your choice in her memory.

