March 25, 1935 - March 4, 2023

DOWNS — Ernie K. Miller, 87, of Downs, formerly of San Clemente, CA, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Bloomington, IL.

He was born March 25, 1935, son of Clarence and Ruth Kaufman Miller and grew up in Valparaiso, IN. Ernie graduated from Morgan Twp High School, Valpo Tech and attended Valparaiso University.

Ernie was an electrical engineer and worked at several nuclear power plants, including San Onofre in southern California, from which he retired.

In his younger days, Ernie played baseball and fast pitch softball, but his life-long passion was basketball. In California he played basketball several times a week with a great bunch of guys. He also played in tournaments across the United States, and also in some other countries. The last tournament his team won was the 80-plus age group in Minneapolis, MN, in 2015. Ernie also enjoyed genealogy.

Ernie is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Stephen) O'Rourke, Downs, IL; two grandchildren: Delaney and Makenna and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or funeral, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.