Dec. 11, 1937 - June 2, 2022

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia — Ernestine W. Daniel Kerlin, 84, formerly of rural Congerville, IL, died peacefully on June 2, 2022, at her home at WindsorMeade in Williamsburg, VA.

Lura Ernestine Winston was born December 11, 1937, in Lynchburg, VA, the daughter of Ernest T. and Ethel Fridley Winston. She grew up in Portsmouth, VA, graduating from Cradock High School in 1956.

She married Richard L. Daniel on November 6, 1956, in Hertford, NC. She met Dick while he was serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Norfolk, VA. They returned to his family farm in Woodford County, IL, and raised three children together. He died on October 7, 1987.

She subsequently moved back to Virginia and married John N. Kerlin, residing in Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and Brevard, NC. They returned to Williamsburg in their later retirement. He died on March 14, 2018.

Surviving are her son, Tim (Lou) Daniel, of rural Congerville, IL; and her daughter, Laura (Mike) Bryson, of Joliet, IL; grandchildren: Luke (Jodi Knapp) Daniel, of Goodfield, IL, Harley (Katie) Daniel, of rural Congerville, IL, and Lily and Esme Bryson, of Joliet, IL; great-grandchildren: Gavin Knapp and Ava Daniel, and Joanie and Marnie Daniel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; her daughter, Paula Daniel Barker; and her four siblings, Janet Carter, Jacqueline Hogge, identical twin Louise Josephine Rollins, and Ernest T. Winston, Jr.

Ernestine pursued many interests over the years and enjoyed sewing, oil painting, antiquing, traveling, and scuba diving. The annual Winston reunion was a highlight of each summer. She was a member of Congerville Mennonite Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk, VA, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the National MS Society or to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA.