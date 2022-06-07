Jan. 14, 1933 - May 29, 2022

ROANOKE — Ernest Rohde "Ernie" Aeschliman, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born on January 14, 1933, in Benson, to Charles and Meta Rohde Aeschliman.

Surviving is his sister, Betty Lou Smith of Flanagan; and several nieces; nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Agnes Durre and Shirley Barth; and two brothers: Everett, and Herbert Aeschliman.

Ernie graduated from Benson High School and then honored his country with four years of service during the Korean War in the U.S. Navy where he served as an engineman on the USS Huse, a destroyer escort stationed in Key West, FL.

Ernie was employed as a tool and dye machine operator at Ulrich Manufacturing and Besser Company in Roanoke for 28 years, retiring at age 50.

Always giving of himself, Ernie volunteered his time through many years of service on the USS Slater, a U.S. Navy destroyer escort museum docked in Albany, NY. Ernie also served as custodian for many years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke and volunteered his time mowing at the church cemetery.

He was very interested in airplanes, trains, ships, and enjoyed going for airplane rides, attending air shows, watching planes take off and land at the airport, and watching trains.

He spent countless years devoted to caring for his own father; living with him, driving him wherever he needed to go, taking him on dozens of driving vacations across the country.

Ernie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke where funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Bruce Scarbeary will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday prior to the services at the church. Burial with military rites will be held at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Benson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.