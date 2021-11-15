BLOOMINGTON — Ernest L. Hoffman, Jr., 93, long retired State Farm Human Resources Executive, died at 9:45 AM Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home.

There will be a private graveside service at Funks Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place later at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or to Eastern Illinois University Foundation in care of Ernest and Janis Hoffman Family Scholarship Fund.

Ernie was born April 27, 1928, in New York City the son of Ernest and Etta Bowstead Hoffman who moved from Wisconsin to New York after World War I. He married Janis Cole on February 20, 1954, in Springfield, MA. She passed away in June of 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a stepmother Rita, a sister Ellen Hoover and an infant son Mark.

He is survived by five sons: Paul (Alison) Hoffman of Dallas, TX, Eric (Cindy) Hoffman of Tallahassee, FL, Kurt Hoffman of Bloomington, Drew (Jane) Hoffman of Morrison, IL, and Ted (Nancy) Hoffman of Bloomington. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren: Parker (Danielle) Hoffman, Megan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Emily (Amanda) Hoffman, Danielle Hoffman, Greg Hoffman, Kayla Hoffman, Sam Hoffman, Jon Hoffman, Cole Hoffman, Reid Hoffman; one great-grandson Harlen; and one great-granddaughter Halle.

Ernie graduated from Boys High School in Brooklyn, NY and then attended New York University for one year. He served three years in the United States Air Force from 1946-1949 as a meteorologist in Alamogordo and Roswell, NM. Upon finishing his military service, he completed his undergraduate degree at Springfield College in Massachusetts, graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors in 1952. He attained a Master's Degree from the Institute of Labor and Industrial Relations at the University of Illinois as a Fellowship recipient in 1954. His first employment was with Bemis Brothers Bag Company in St. Louis as a personnel Trainee. He joined State Farm Insurance Company in 1955 and became the first Personnel Manager of the Mid-Atlantic Office in Springfield, PA. he returned to the Home Office in 1959 as General Personnel Superintendent. In 1964 he was elected as Assistant Vice President of Employee Relations, a position he held until his retirement in 1990. His professional affiliations included membership on national committees for the American Society of Personnel Administrators and the Life Office Management Association.

Ernie was active in the community during his State Farm career and retirement years. He was Chairman of the Bloomington Human Relations Commission during the early stages of the civil rights movement and provided leadership during the racial tensions at Bloomington High School working with the school administration, teachers, students, and concerned parents. He helped initiate the Police Community Relations Officer Program at Bloomington High School. His love of music lead to his involvement as a long-term member of the YMCA Board of Directors during its transition from the downtown location to its present site. Ernie was also used by several community agencies to assist their Boards with strategic planning retreats. He was a member of the McLean County Public Building Commission for 28 years. He served as the first President of the Alumni Association for the Institute of Labor and Industrial Relations at the University of Illinois from 1980-1984 and was also on the Alumni Board for the University. He received the Constituent Leadership Award from the University for his leadership contributions to the Institute. Ernie joined the Senior Professionals of Illinois State University in 1991, first serving as the head of the Education Committee and later as Chair of the Board of Directors for three years. He was recognized for his developing an effective committee system and placing focus on identifying women in professional roles for membership in the organization. Ernie was a founding member along with his wife Janis of Calvary United Methodist Church, serving various leadership roles over 39 years. He later joined Wesley United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee.

In his retirement, Ernie became interested in writing and was the coordinator of a writing club called Word Weavers, a group of writers devoted to writing reminiscences. An outgrowth of over 15 years of writing was his self-publishing in 2011, a collection of his writings under the title: "All My Pinup Girls Are Dying", based on one of his stories. Ernie was a strong advocate of life-long learning as evidenced by him and his wife attending 100 Elderhostel programs in their retirement. They loved to travel and be exposed to different cultures. Some of their favorite programs were in Cuba, Libya, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands. They were also used as an Elderhostel host couple over ten years by the Mountain Retreat and Conference Center in Highlands, NC. Ernie's interest in videography developed through these programs and led to his videoing all the 100 programs attended. These videos were used in many community programs conducted by the Hoffman's. This video hobby extended to videoing several weddings for family and friends over the years. He loved the joys of Windjammer cruises in Maine and took his sons and grandsons on several trips. Ernie's most recent community activity was a Membership in the Young Men's Club and serving as a driver for Faith in Action which provides services to senior citizens.

One lifetime love possessed by Ernie was an appreciation for all types of music. As a young man he learned to play the piano by the chord method and created several original songs. He was the first pianist at Calvary United Methodist and loved to play for sing-a-longs at various Elderhostel programs and other social affairs. "I can play just about anything" he would say, "as long as its in the keys of C or F!".

Ernie's life centered on his love and support for his family, his employer State Farm, church, and community. He reflected integrity in dealing with all people. His quiet leadership style always centered on participatory and consensus-building techniques and trying to set a good example for others. He was particularly proud of the honor his State Farm Associates gave him by calling him "The conscience of General Personnel" when he retired.

