BLOOMINGTON — Ernest L. Hoffman Jr., 93, long retired State Farm Human Resources Executive, died at 9:45 a.m. Saturday November 13, 2021, at his home.

There was a private graveside service at Funks Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place on Friday December 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Reverend Sara Isbell will officiate.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, was in charge of handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, or to Eastern Illinois University Foundation in care of Ernest and Janis Hoffman Family Scholarship Fund.