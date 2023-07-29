July 3, 1929 - July 28, 2023

FLANAGAN — Ernest August Theesfield, 94, of Flanagan, IL, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at OSF St. James John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan with Rev. Matt Shields officiating. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery, Flanagan with military Graveside rites. Visitation will be 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the church or to the American Legion Post #456. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL, is assisting the family with services.

Ernest was born July 3, 1929, in Flanagan, IL, the son of Louis and Lena Hulse Theesfield. He married Deloris M. Studebaker on December 24, 1949, in Flanagan she died June 21, 2017.

Surviving are two children: Larry (Kathryn) Theesfield and Kathy Theesfield, both of Flanagan; one sister, Ruth Runyon of Fairbury; and one brother, Victor (Verna) Theesfield of Flanagan; four grandchildren: Karen (Jordan) Wright, Lena Kate Theesfield, Jamie (Sharon) Salvator, and Joe Salvator; four great-grandchildren: Charlie August Wright, Ariel, Jessica, and Vicki Salvator; and one great-great-granddaughter, Michaela Salvator. And several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey; one brother, Evrett; and one sister, Margaret.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan and was a US Airforce Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a machinist and a supervisor at Weber Metal Products in Chenoa for over 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and St. Louis Cardinals Fan. Ernest was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great-grandpa.