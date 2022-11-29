May 23, 1920 - Nov. 25, 2022

ROANOKE — Erma R. Moser, 102, of Roanoke, went to be with Jesus at 3:21 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born on May 23, 1920, in Roanoke to Elmer and Marie Sutter Blunier. She married Richard W. Moser on March 10, 1946, in Roanoke. He passed away on August 9, 1996.

Surviving are two daughters: Jeanni Hoffman of Roanoke, Jan (Jim) Bates of Bloomington; one daughter-in-law, Peg Moser of Roanoke; three sisters: Rachel (Richard) Leman of Roanoke, Dorothy (Charles) Leman of Livonia, MI, Gladys Haefli of Peoria; one brother, Robert Blunier of Titusville, FL; six grandchildren: Nate (Karel) Hoffman, Kirk (Lisa) Hoffman, Kim (Dan) Maher, Brian (Diana) Hoffman, Amanda (Bart) Wyatt, Trisha Bates; four step-grandchildren: Jodi Rossman, Mark (Debbie) Sullivan, Jennifer Court, Nick (Leslie) Cargill; 17 great-grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ron Moser; one son-in-law, Tim Hoffman; seven sisters: Mardell Bowald, Mildred Hoerr, Ann Sauder, Merna Koch, Mary Lou Grimm, Melba Hangartner, Phyllis Schacherbaurer; and four brothers: Harlow, Edward, Wilmer and Gaylord Blunier.

Erma enjoyed helping her husband on the family farm. She loved to garden, sew, and quilt. She was a 4-H leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, and longtime member of the Roanoke-Benson PTA.

Faith and family were the most important things to Erma, she loved spending time with family any chance that she could.

She was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Church ministers were officiateing. Visitation was from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com