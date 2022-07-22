Aug. 6, 1920 - Jan. 1, 2022

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — Erma Aldean Satorius, 101, died at St. Paul, MN, on January 1, 2022. Erma was born August 6, 1920, to William Atwood Tuttle and Fannie Mae Algeo Tuttle in Graymont, IL. She married Richard Satorius November 8, 1942 on an army base during the war, a marriage that lasted a few months shy of 75 years.

She is survived by three children: Steve Satorius (Peggy Aikin Diaz) of Athol, ID, Dan Satorius (Tonda Mattie) of St. Paul, MN, and Marsha Satorius-Fox (Mike Fox) of Englewood, CO; her five grandchildren: Ashley Satorius, Dr. Annalise Satorius, Margarethe Satorius (Dieter Strobl), Taylor Satorius, and Perry Satorius; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers, and eight sisters.

Her life centered on her husband, her children, her siblings, and her many and multiple-generation nieces and nephews. She passed on to her children a love for family, friends, and her Irish heritage. She generously gave her time as an active volunteer in her community, serving on the boards of Home Sweet Home Mission and other service organizations.

Memorials may be made to donor's choice or First Christian Church, Home Sweet Home Mission, or Salvation Army, all of Bloomington, IL.

Memorial services will be held at First Christian Church in Bloomington, IL, at 11:00 a.m., August 6, 2022.