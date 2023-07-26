Feb. 25, 1961 - July 21, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Erin Marie Miller, 62, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:00 p.m. July 21, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Pat Tieman officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Bloomington YWCA.

Erin was born February 25, 1961, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Wayne "Mike" and Roberta Mae (Brian) Miller.

Survivors include her brother, Eric Miller, Bloomington, IL; two nieces: Jennifer Miller and Angela (Wes) McGrew of Bloomington; four great-nieces and nephews: Evan, Bradlee, Kyler, and Adalyn; cousins: Renee M. Fruendt, Monticello, IL, Carol Hawkins, Monticello, IL, Merrill (Jane) Miller, Winston Salem, NC, Gail (David) Mallin, Mancos, CO, and Sandra Hitch, Raleigh, NC; and aunt, Lois Sarver, Silver Springs, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and the love of her life, Steven Evelsizer.

Erin worked for over thirty years at Bergner's in Bloomington and was currently working at the Bloomington YWCA. She enjoyed country music and line dancing.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.