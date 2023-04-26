Jan. 28, 1974 - April 24, 2023

Erik Winterland passed away Monday evening, April 24, 2023. He was born January 28, 1974 to Don and Linda Winterland in Bloomington, IL. He married Kay Marshall August 8, 2008.

He is survived by his wife; step-daughters: Stacy Marshall and Mandy Marshall Plummer; step-grandsons: Dustin Murray and Vincent Casali; his mother; and sister, Donette (Dan Zempel); his nephew, Elijah; and niece, Allison; and many many friends. His father, Don, and his brother, Kevin, proceeded him in death.

He was a painter, owning his own business until October of 2020, when "life's unfairness" took his livelihood away. He was a kind-hearted soul with a great sense of humour. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead, was very artistic, and loved riding his Harley, and was somewhat of a hoarder.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. A special thank you to the congregation for your love and support. A special thank you to Compassus and Transitions Hospice.

A casual gathering to honour Erik will be at Calvary Baptist on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Memorials can be made to his family at 500 E. Mulberry, Normal, IL 61761, and will be dispersed to charities he loved to support.

He will be missed by all and loved forever.