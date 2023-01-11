Dec. 25, 1970 - Dec. 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Erik T. Bogren, 52, of Bloomington, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at home in Bloomington.

Erik was born December 25, 1970, in Peoria, IL. He married Kim Farkas on October 7, 2000.

Surviving are his wife, Kim Farkas, Bloomington; his mother, Shirley (Durbin) Bogren, Bloomington; and his sister, Kristin Bogren, Champaign. He was preceded in death by his father, Thor Bogren Jr.

Erik graduated University High School in Normal, earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree from Parkland College in Champaign, and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Illinois State University. He had been a small engine as well as an automotive repair technician, a teacher and worked in Employee Relations at State Farm for over twenty years. His most recent endeavor was his own business, StoneWoodCrafts.com, where he was practicing his artistic talents. Erik liked watching and driving as if he were in Formula One racing, discussing political issues, and playing with the family dog, Lucy.

He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of Erik's life gathering will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Light food and beverages will be provided. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Reproductive Rights or the Trevor Project.

To express condolences or remembrances online, please visit www.camodyflynn.com.