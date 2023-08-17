Nov. 16, 1942 - Aug. 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Eric Ivan Crooks, 80, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home.

No public services will be held at this time.

Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph's Indian School.

Eric was born on November 16, 1942, in Flora, IL, to Ivan and Mildred Bunnell Crooks. He married Jeanette Frierson on October 9, 1982, in Chicago.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jeanette Crooks of Bloomington; stepson, Joseph Baptiste of Normal; and grandchildren: Paris and Ciel Baptiste.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Crooks.

Eric received a Master's degree in Social Work from University of Illinois in 1974. He held many positions in social work, working his way up to case reviewer with DCFS. He retired from the position in 2002. Eric was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved reading about history. He was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed.

